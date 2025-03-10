Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,739,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,062,000 after buying an additional 298,307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,373,000 after purchasing an additional 753,464 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,264,000 after purchasing an additional 997,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,952,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

