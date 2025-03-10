Analyzing Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT) & Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) and Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Pamt has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Dominion Freight Line has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pamt and Old Dominion Freight Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Old Dominion Freight Line 20.40% 28.02% 21.65%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million 0.42 -$31.80 million ($1.46) -9.36 Old Dominion Freight Line $5.81 billion 6.56 $1.19 billion $5.48 32.76

This table compares Pamt and Old Dominion Freight Line”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Old Dominion Freight Line has higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Dominion Freight Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pamt and Old Dominion Freight Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Old Dominion Freight Line 1 15 5 1 2.27

Pamt currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.70%. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus price target of $202.53, suggesting a potential upside of 12.80%. Given Pamt’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pamt is more favorable than Old Dominion Freight Line.

Summary

Old Dominion Freight Line beats Pamt on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pamt

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 10,791 tractors, 31,233 linehaul trailers, and 15,181 pickup and delivery trailers; 46 fleet maintenance centers; and 257 service centers. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina.

