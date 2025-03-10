Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This trade represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $157.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.97. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 160.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

