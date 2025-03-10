Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Shares Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103.10 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.32). Approximately 217,104,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,552% from the average daily volume of 13,141,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.90 ($1.20).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 235.50 ($3.04).

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ONT

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £969.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.78.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.