Keybank National Association OH Has $414,000 Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on APOG. StockNews.com cut Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Singular Research raised Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti raised Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $47.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.37. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.27 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.