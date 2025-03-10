Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,193 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $34,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,417,000 after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,385,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $41.02 on Monday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

In related news, CEO Simon Meester sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $505,109.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,658.12. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,463.68. The trade was a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,972 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TEX. Citigroup cut their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

