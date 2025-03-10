Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,637 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 601,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $32,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,875,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,941,000 after acquiring an additional 367,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,718,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,358,000 after acquiring an additional 398,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $55.21 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

