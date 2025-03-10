Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81,270 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $33,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,997,414 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $522,471,000 after purchasing an additional 382,856 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,078,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $285,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588,879 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $262,156,000 after purchasing an additional 80,681 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,121,469 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $138,596,000 after purchasing an additional 298,409 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,699,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,822,000 after purchasing an additional 219,544 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $75.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,696.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,592. The trade was a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $681,975.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,652,100.29. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

