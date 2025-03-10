Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Planet Fitness (PLNT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) recently:

2/28/2025 – Planet Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $82.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Planet Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $99.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Planet Fitness had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Planet Fitness had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

2/24/2025 – Planet Fitness had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Planet Fitness had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Planet Fitness had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT stock opened at $97.41 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $110.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The firm had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

