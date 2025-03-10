Head to Head Comparison: Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) versus Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO)

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) and Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nitto Denko and Ero Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nitto Denko 12.91% 12.60% 9.90% Ero Copper 3.67% 11.30% 5.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nitto Denko and Ero Copper”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nitto Denko $6.34 billion 2.16 $708.49 million N/A N/A Ero Copper $464.13 million 2.75 $92.80 million $0.17 72.37

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nitto Denko has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper.

71.3% of Ero Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nitto Denko and Ero Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nitto Denko 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ero Copper 0 0 8 2 3.20

Ero Copper has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 114.04%. Given Ero Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Nitto Denko.

Volatility and Risk

Nitto Denko has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ero Copper has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ero Copper beats Nitto Denko on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction. In addition, it provides medical products, including transdermal therapeutic systems, athletic tapes, medical adhesive tapes for wearable devices and body sensors, adhesive tapes, and particles for nucleic acid synthesis. The company offers its products to automotive and transportation, housing/housing equipment, infrastructure, material, home appliance and electrical, display, electronic device, medical, packaging, and consumer/personal care industries. Nitto Denko Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds 100% interests in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

