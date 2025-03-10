Brokerages Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target at $95.73

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius Research raised shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.06. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $1,733,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,582,671.20. The trade was a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $298,794,000 after acquiring an additional 401,235 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.1% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,974 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $360,197,000 after buying an additional 97,069 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $54,665,000 after purchasing an additional 371,078 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

