Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $190.80 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $178.84 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.57 and a 200-day moving average of $215.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

