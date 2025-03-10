Contrasting Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) and BOX (NYSE:BOX)

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

BOX has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of 33.71, suggesting that its share price is 3,271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BOX and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 1 2 9 0 2.67 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

BOX presently has a consensus target price of $36.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. Given BOX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BOX is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

This table compares BOX and Data443 Risk Mitigation”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $1.09 billion 4.26 $129.03 million $1.35 23.91 Data443 Risk Mitigation $5.58 million 0.00 -$4.24 million N/A N/A

BOX has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of BOX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX 13.96% -17.20% 6.15% Data443 Risk Mitigation -90.22% N/A -88.94%

Summary

BOX beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOX

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser, and Sam Ghods in March 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP to enhance the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations’ compliance on privacy rules and regulations. It serves the government, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications sectors. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2019. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

