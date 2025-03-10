Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $145.04 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.24 million. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $257,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

