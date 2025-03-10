eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on eHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

eHealth Price Performance

Shares of EHTH opened at $8.12 on Friday. eHealth has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.20. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $315.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 86.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 212,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 98,793 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 104.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 29.0% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 443,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 99,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Featured Stories

