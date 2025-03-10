Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. New Street Research lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.40 to $9.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.97.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 1.0 %

VIV opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,192,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $114,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,218 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth about $5,967,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth about $5,135,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 437,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 686,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 414,193 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.