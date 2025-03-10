Reviewing Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nano Nuclear Energy and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Nuclear Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hawaiian Electric Industries 0 3 1 0 2.25

Nano Nuclear Energy currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.97%. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.52%. Given Nano Nuclear Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nano Nuclear Energy is more favorable than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Nuclear Energy N/A -26.37% -24.57% Hawaiian Electric Industries -35.38% 11.12% 1.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

59.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and Hawaiian Electric Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A -$10.15 million ($0.41) -65.80 Hawaiian Electric Industries $3.22 billion 0.61 $201.13 million ($12.67) -0.91

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Nuclear Energy. Nano Nuclear Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawaiian Electric Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats Nano Nuclear Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc. is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other biofuels. This segment serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States Armed Forces installations, and agricultural operations. The Bank segment operates a federally chartered savings bank that offers banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses, including savings and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans. The Other segment invests in non-regulated renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

