Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) Financial Contrast

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quince Therapeutics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quince Therapeutics 0 0 4 2 3.33 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Quince Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 529.14%. Given Quince Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quince Therapeutics is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quince Therapeutics N/A -53.27% -22.73% Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.39 million ($1.24) -1.22 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Quince Therapeutics beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene. Its AIDE technology platform, a drug/device combination platform that uses an automated process to encapsulate a drug into a patient's own red blood cells, as well as consists of an automated equipment the RCL, a sterile single-use consumable treatment kit comprising EryKit, Syringe Kit, drugs, and process solutions. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. The company develops its drugs based on brain inhibition mechanism of Aminopeptidase A: BAPAI, a triple-action therapeutic platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. It is developing firibastat, a treatment for high blood pressure, and in combination with others anti-hypertensive drugs. The company also is involved in the development of drugs for the treatment of high blood pressure as monotherapy and the prevention, as well as treatment of heart failure. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

