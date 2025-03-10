Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $16.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National Bank Alaska pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $176.80 million 2.95 $49.44 million $2.90 9.29 First National Bank Alaska $87.73 million 8.48 $60.01 million $21.17 11.10

Profitability

First National Bank Alaska has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Bank Alaska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 15.99% 8.43% 0.87% First National Bank Alaska N/A 13.70% 1.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mid Penn Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mid Penn Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.68%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp beats First National Bank Alaska on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers trust, retail investment, wealth management, and insurance services; and provides online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About First National Bank Alaska

(Get Free Report)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. It also provides investment, treasury, trust, and wealth management services; and escrow and contract collection, and bankcard services. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, fraud prevention, and convenience banking services. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.