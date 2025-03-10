Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.48.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.88%.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
