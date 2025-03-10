Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $138.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,342,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,374,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,392 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30,352 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 901,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 462,144 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 166,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48,134 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.