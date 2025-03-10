Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
Associated Capital Group Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE AC opened at $37.82 on Friday. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $803.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 336.45%.
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
