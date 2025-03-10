Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Associated Capital Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $37.82 on Friday. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $803.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 336.45%.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

About Associated Capital Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 11,616.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.