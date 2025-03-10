Rallybio (RLYB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Rallybio Stock Performance

RLYB stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

