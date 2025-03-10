Garret Turley Buys 21,349 Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Stock

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) insider Garret Turley bought 21,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £49,956.66 ($64,576.86).

Pets at Home Group Trading Down 0.2 %

LON PETS opened at GBX 235.06 ($3.04) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 259.75. Pets at Home Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 193.90 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 326 ($4.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

