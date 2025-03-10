United Natural Foods (UNFI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect United Natural Foods to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.800 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $0.40-$0.80 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect United Natural Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Natural Foods stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company's stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

