Endeavour Silver (EXK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.56.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.