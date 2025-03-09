Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) & ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Head to Head Review

Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Free Report) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of ATN International shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Orbital Tracking shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of ATN International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orbital Tracking and ATN International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Tracking $5.73 million 0.31 -$1.20 million ($1.33) -0.74 ATN International $729.08 million 0.41 -$14.54 million ($2.12) -9.38

Profitability

Orbital Tracking has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATN International. ATN International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orbital Tracking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Orbital Tracking and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Tracking -31.38% -116.51% -62.65% ATN International -4.79% 0.52% 0.18%

Risk and Volatility

Orbital Tracking has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orbital Tracking and ATN International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Tracking 0 0 0 0 0.00 ATN International 0 0 1 1 3.50

ATN International has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.86%. Given ATN International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than Orbital Tracking.

Summary

ATN International beats Orbital Tracking on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbital Tracking

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, the company provides two-way voice and data transmissions services, as well as prepaid and monthly contract satellite communications airtime options. Additionally, it operates mapping and tracking portals orbitaltrack.com and gtctrack.com, which display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as past location and movement history reports on various tracking devices. The company is also developing a dual-mode tracker utilizes both cellular and satellite technology to provide tracking, automatically switching between the cellular and satellite links for use in populated and remote areas, including trans-oceanic routes. It serves customers, including businesses, U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, resellers, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Great West Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Tracking Corp. in January 2015. Orbital Tracking Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services. It also leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and provides managed information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

