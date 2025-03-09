Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Today – March 9th

Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, Quanta Services, WEC Energy Group, Rockwell Automation, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and CMS Energy are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares in companies that focus on generating power from sustainable resources such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal energy. Investors in these stocks support the transition towards environmentally friendly energy solutions and may benefit from the sector’s potential growth as global policy and technological trends shift towards sustainability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,727,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00. Southern has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

BK stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.98. 6,457,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,873. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,731. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.11 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

WEC stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,884,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,444. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $108.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.54.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.55. 1,078,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.82. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $308.70.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,505,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,909,930. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

CMS Energy (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

CMS traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $73.12. 3,049,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average is $68.74. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $75.06.

