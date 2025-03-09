Amundi Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amundi lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,056,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 984,922 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.9% of Amundi’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Amundi’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,572,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

