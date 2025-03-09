BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Argentarii LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 23,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.08 and a 200-day moving average of $151.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.