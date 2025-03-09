500,782 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 500,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $112,134,000. Broadcom makes up 2.6% of OFI Invest Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 948.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,814,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 976.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,055,760,000 after buying an additional 89,975,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after buying an additional 82,998,328 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,209,758,000 after buying an additional 32,178,542 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 975.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,833,894,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,886,323.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,728,221.66. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $194.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $913.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.28 and a 200 day moving average of $192.93.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.87%.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
