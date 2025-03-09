Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks Worth Watching – March 8th

Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, and ServiceNow are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that focus on developing, applying, or benefiting from artificial intelligence technologies. These companies may work in fields like machine learning, robotics, and data analytics, and their stock values are often influenced by advancements in and adoption of AI across various sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,245,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,041. The stock has a market cap of $270.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.18. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 59,029,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,427,078. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $16.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $850.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,527,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,930. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,017.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $983.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

