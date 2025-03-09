AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

