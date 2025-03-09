Argentarii LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Argentarii LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
VUG opened at $388.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.23.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
