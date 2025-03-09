Argentarii LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Argentarii LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VUG opened at $388.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.23.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.