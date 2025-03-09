Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now – March 9th

Alibaba Group, Verizon Communications, and Comcast are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares in companies that produce or distribute content in media and related industries such as movies, music, television, video games, and live events. Investors in these stocks are typically influenced by global consumer trends, technological advancements, and the cyclical nature of the entertainment industry, which can lead to notable market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $140.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,813,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,635,841. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $145.36. The company has a market capitalization of $334.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

NYSE VZ traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 44,982,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,835,933. The company has a market capitalization of $194.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.59. 43,320,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,302,414. The company has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35. Comcast has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

