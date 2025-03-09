Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 120,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,814,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $16,482,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 721,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,488,000 after acquiring an additional 53,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.23.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $497.35 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

