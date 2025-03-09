The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.0% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,856,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,766,000 after purchasing an additional 325,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,817.68. This trade represents a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $153.52 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

