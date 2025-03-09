Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider – March 9th

Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, Snowflake, and Accenture are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares issued by companies that specialize in the development, research, or application of AI technologies. They represent investment opportunities in firms harnessing machine learning, data analytics, and automation to drive innovative products and services, often spanning various industries from tech to healthcare. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.32 on Friday, reaching $282.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,245,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,041. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.50. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $270.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,029,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,427,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $16.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $850.54. 2,527,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,017.44 and a 200-day moving average of $984.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.54. 11,039,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.00. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.68. 4,459,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,053. Accenture has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.46.

