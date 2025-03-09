Argentarii LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $249.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

