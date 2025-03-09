BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Xylem by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,953,000 after acquiring an additional 554,609 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Xylem by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,677,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.26 and a twelve month high of $146.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

