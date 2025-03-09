SLT Holdings LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,783 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.8% of SLT Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 44,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $17,963,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $262.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $844.88 billion, a PE ratio of 128.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.