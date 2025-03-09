Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,689 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 29,240 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 235,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 139,586 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.