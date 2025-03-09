Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Takes $847,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $8,686,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.22.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $499.73 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $461.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.83. The firm has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

