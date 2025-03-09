Ceera Investments LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after buying an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,348,000 after purchasing an additional 839,150 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,931,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32,458.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 362,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,074,000 after purchasing an additional 361,259 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $176.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

