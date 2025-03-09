The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,924 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $230,944,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $169,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,585,000 after purchasing an additional 981,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636,594 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $154.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $203.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.22.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

