Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 552 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.6% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.
AbbVie Stock Performance
AbbVie stock opened at $214.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $215.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.53.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $3,853,399.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,401.36. This represents a 62.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,429,199.90. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,439 shares of company stock valued at $11,377,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
