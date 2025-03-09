Frontier Asset Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Frontier Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,664 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,813,061,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,428,403,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,568,883,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IVV opened at $578.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $575.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $599.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.94.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

