3,640 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 220,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after buying an additional 29,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.