Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,939 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.12 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $272.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

