Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Now – March 8th

Tesla, Arcadium Lithium, Samsara, Enphase Energy, Baidu, Rivian Automotive, and XPeng are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, development, or support services related to electric vehicles, including battery technology and charging infrastructure. These stocks offer investors exposure to the growing market for sustainable transportation, driven by increasing consumer demand and regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.67. 102,166,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,497,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $844.88 billion, a PE ratio of 128.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.03. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Shares of NYSE ALTM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 93,149,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,077,770. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. Arcadium Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87.

Samsara (IOT)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

NYSE:IOT traded down $6.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.32. 13,181,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. Samsara has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.63. 6,451,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.80. 4,065,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,826,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.13. Baidu has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 27,849,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,826,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

NYSE:XPEV traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. 12,793,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,125,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 2.68.

